Guitar Center Professional to Host House of Worship Tech Seminar

Guitar Center Professional, the outside sales division of Guitar Center that focuses on the needs of professional users, is holding a series of seminars across the country focused on audio, video, and lighting for house of worship facilities.

An event serving the Detroit, MI, area will take place in Taylor, MI, at Metro City Church at 21080 Penn Street on Friday, September 11, 2015, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.



The seminar will cover techniques and products in stage lighting, sound reinforcement, audio mixing, and video for house of worship live production. GC Pro personnel, including account manager Hawon Jung, will be on hand to lead the event and answer questions. The event is free of charge.