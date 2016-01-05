Grandview Screens Are Now Included in theB&H Photo and Video Catalog

Grandview Screen USA screens are now available for purchase at B&H Photo & Video.

"B&H Photo and Video is a leading edge provider of audio, video, photo and related products and Grandview Screens is delighted to now be available at B & H for immediate purchase,” said Robert J. Grawet, president and CEO of Grandview Screen USA. "Grandview is proud to be among the products you will find from B&H."

Both B&H and Grandview Screens feel this arrangement will prove to strengthen both of their businesses. Grandview has reaffirmed its commitment to its dealers and end users to provide quality products at affordable prices and asserts that B&H will be a good addition to its dealer network.