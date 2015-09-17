Grandview Screen USA Products Earn ISF Certification

Grandview Screen USA has earned ISF certification for three of its products from the Imaging Science Foundation.

"I looked at the Grandview screens prior to the tests and saw they all had great potential," said Joel Silver, president at ISF. "At the end of the day, three screens received ISF certification."



Robert Grawet, president at Grandview Screen USA, added, "This is an exciting achievement and we are very proud of the results. We look forward to providing ISF-certified screens to our clients."



Grandview plans to produce new products that will meet the enhanced quality certifications of the Imaging Science Foundation.