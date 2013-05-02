PESA Cheetah 4K 16x16 Fiber Optic Routing Switcher

PESA’s latest Cheetah 4K 16x16 fiber optic routing switcher will provide data transport up to 600m over multi-mode cable. With outboard fiber-to-coax media converters supporting up to 12 Gbps per port, the new router supports 3840x2160 and 4096x2160 4K resolutions, or four independent 3G-SDI signals at 1080p/60. Housed in a 4 RU chassis, the compact Cheetah 4K 16x16 allows internal control for ethernet or traditional RS-232/422 control, and also supports redundant power and control.

The new router can be configured and controlled via PESA's intuitive Cattrax network GUI or optional Cattrax Web network server software. Each fiber-to-coax media converter includes a single SC fiber connection and four BNC connections, which allows quick connections to 4K cameras and monitors. An additional 80m over coax can be achieved from the converter to the source or destination device.

PESA will also offer retrofit packages of the Cheetah 4K I/O system for existing 3G-SDI Cheetah systems. The new 4K cards fit in the same I/O slots. Once the control software is configured for 4K, the router system can run both 4K and 3G-SDI solutions in parallel. Each 4K media module includes network connectivity for control and configuration, which makes it easy to pre-configure the router to alternatively accept individual 3G-SDI, 2K, and other SMPTE-compliant formats.