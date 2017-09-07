Going to Extremes with Digital Displays

The immersive digital experience has become part of modern life, from retail and advertising to transportation and entertainment. While many AV integrators have mastered those indoor, controlled environments, the next frontier is wide open and already joining the digital-display revolution.

What makes these out-of-the-box, typically outdoor AV applications challenging are the many variables that integrators and end users simply can’t control.

Dust and dirt blowing in dry climates or from nearby construction sites, or the spongy air of high-humidity regions—not to mention curious insects and critters that can wreak havoc—can mean failure for digital signage and display installations.

Predicting the whim of natural elements isn’t possible, but creating an installation that resists potential challenges is a solution more possible than you might think. Displays that can handle extremes in weather and other harsh conditions, operating down to -40 degrees and up to +140 degrees Fahrenheit, are already on the market for the most daring applications.

How to Take Digital Signage Outdoors

Here’s where to begin. From ventilation and heat management to what IP ratings mean, learn all you need to know to conquer the elements without enclosures, glare or electronics damage.

When the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority embarked on a campaign to keep passengers aware of potential travel impacts on its D.C.-area Metrorail lines, subterranean grit and grime were part of the growing process. Now, 110 displays inside and outside Metrorail stations are keeping travelers up to the minute on their commutes.

Volta Digital Hybrid Charging Stations

Volta wanted to combine digital signage displays with its electric vehicle charging stations to create the ultimate revenue generating, advertising solution.

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Emerge as New Opportunity

As the market for electric vehicles grows, so do the opportunities for integrators to specify digital displays for charging stations. Get the facts about this emerging market in this white paper.

