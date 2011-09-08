Barco FSN Davis School of Law

The University of California, Davis, School of Law has procured Barco's FSN presentation system to improve the production capabilities of its audio visual platform, enabling the law school to produce broadcast-quality events for viewing throughout its classrooms, the larger education community and via its website. To date, the law school has used the FSN to produce and disseminate programming of high-profile events, including a 2010 debate between candidates for California Attorney General, a hearing of the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, a panel discussion regarding a 2010 gubernatorial debate on the UC Davis campus, and the school's own Law Review panel.

“With the FSN, we can broadcast our events 'live' to all of our trial practice and appellate class courtrooms and lecture halls, beam content to on-campus digital signage, and stream programs 'live' over the internet, with built-in interactivity,” commented Jamie Butler, Director of Information Technology for the UC Davis School of Law. “The system also enables us to capture events with on-demand recording and archive programs for playback any time and any where. With the FSN system, we are able to establish a fully networked AV footprint that we can grow into as our needs expand.”

The award-winning FSN series is a high-resolution, 3G-ready presentation switcher that combines advanced multi-format production and presentation switching in one highly integrated unit. By seamlessly integrating multiple video and computer graphics formats on a common platform in a true “any to any” fashion, the FSN provides a streamlined package that's modular, scalable and easy to operate, even for non-AV professionals. The system at UC Davis – which comprises Barco's FSN 1400, Multiviewer, universal input and digital effects output cards – will allow the law school to produce and broadcast their mock trials, guest lecturer series, law review panels and symposia, legal training and other instructional and auxiliary activities to any location in both 'live' and recorded formats.

The FSN enables the law school to alternate between cameras while employing numerous effects – blends, dissolves, picture-in-picture, luminance and chroma keying – to create a clean, highly professional program. All of this can be done in real time, and requires limited post–production processing to enhance the quality of the production.

“We see UC Davis School of Law as a shining example of how institutions of higher learning can leverage Barco's image processing technologies to dramatically expand their classroom learning opportunities, enhance the presentation quality of their high-profile event programming, and elevate their overall status in the education community,” commented Kevin Clarke, Managing Director of Image Processing.