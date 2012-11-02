X2O Media Launches Real-Time Visual Communications Platform

X2O Media has launched its new platform called “X2O,” which enables businesses and organizations to communicate more effectively using stunning TV-like channels across multiple devices.
- Built using the HTML5 standard, the new X2O platform allows users to create rich media channels quickly and easily—featuring HD video, 3D animations, charts and graphs, and links to live data sources—and publish those channels across desktop PCs, smartphones, tablets, and digital signage displays.
- In creating its next generation platform, X2O Media went back to the drawing board in order to simplify the content creation and management process even further. With the new X2O platform, users can easily communicate key messages and data to the right person, at the right time, and on the right device using a concept of channels that resemble what viewers watch on TV.
- The new X2O platform allows users to:
- * Create Media-Rich Channels — An intuitive, drag-and-drop authoring tool lets users with no technical knowledge quickly create channels featuring video, still images, PowerPoint slides, and data-driven graphics that engage audiences.
- * Link to Numerous Data Sources — X2O provides a simple way to link graphics to corporate databases like SAP and Oracle, Excel spreadsheets, or RSS feeds. Players render graphics in real time to ensure up-to-date information every time the channel is viewed.
- * Socialize Channels — Include user-generated content from popular social media sites like Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook, and add mobile interactivity instantly by displaying QR codes.
- * Publish Channels to any Device — X2O makes it easy for users to publish channels to one person, one team, or entire departments on the most appropriate device including desktop PCs, tablets, smartphones, or digital signage displays of any size or configuration.
- “Compelling graphics and visuals communicate information with far more impact than other forms of communication like email, which ultimately translates into a direct competitive advantage,” said David Wilkins, CEO and president of X2O Media. “With support for HTML5, the new X2O platform takes creating captivating channels to a new level. Now anyone can cost-effectively create TV-like channels without having to be a graphics designer or database expert.”
- The X2O platform will be on display in the X2O Media booth at CETW 2012 in New York, November 7-8; and at the SharePoint Conference in Las Vegas, November 12-15.