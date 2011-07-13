Casio Enhances New Portfolio of Projectors

Casio America has announced its partnership with Crestron Electronics, which enables Casio to feature Crestron RoomView Connected in its new portfolio of projectors.

Projectors equipped with USB and LAN capabilities are RoomView enabled and provide direct compatibility and operation with RoomView Express software. This free software provides users with enterprise help desk management, remote monitoring and control of AV devices on the network without any special wiring, hardware or programming.

“This partnership represents Casio’s dedication to the Pro AV and education industries where it is essential for organizations to seamlessly monitor and manage their networks,” said Frank Romeo, vice president of Casio’s Business Projector Division. “By partnering with Crestron, we are able to provide our customers with enhanced connectivity so they can ensure that their networks are producing the best ROI possible.”

By connecting to the network via laptop or computer, AV Managers or IT professionals can instantly control any Casio projector with Crestron RoomView Express software. Users can conduct real-time, facility-wide monitoring, control diagnostics for up to 25 AV resources from any room and any PC with a point-and-click interface.

With an upgrade to RoomView Server Edition, an unlimited amount of rooms can be managed and monitored for larger facility-wide control. The software automates and streamlines several management and technical support functions to improve efficiency and support for Casio’s new projectors while freeing up time for users and managers. Additionally, RoomView generates reports based on resource usage and schedule maintenance with an asset management tool for all connected Casio projectors, driving efficiency and lowering costs.

“We are thrilled that Casio has built our RoomView Connected technology into their Short Throw, Signature and Pro series of USB-connected projectors,” said Crestron Director of Business Development, Steve Samson. “Casio continues to create projectors with superior brightness and energy savings and with RoomView capability onboard, these projectors set a new standard for power and performance.”

Users also benefit from the built-in instant help desk messaging and emergency broadcasting feature.