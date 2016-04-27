Gefen to Demonstrate EXT-UHDA-HBT2 Extenders at InfoComm

The What: Gefen has released the EXT-UHDA-HBT2, which uses the new HDBaseT 2.0 technology to extend 4K HDMI, ethernet, RS-232, two-way IR, and two-way audio up to 330 feet, using one Cat-5e cable.

The What Else: The EXT-UHDA-HBT2 can extend 1080p and 1920x1200 8-bit video up to 495 feet. 4K Ultra HD and DCI-Cinema (up to 4096x2160) at 60Hz 4:2:0 or 30Hz 4:4:4, LPCM7.1, and HBR digital audio are supported. Optical digital audio is sent from receiver to sender and analog audio is extended from sender to receiver. Bi-directional power over HDBaseT provides power from sender to receiver or vice versa, over the same Cat-5.