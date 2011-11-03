Yamaha Training Heads to Redmond, WA

Buena Park, CA--YCATS (Yamaha Commercial Audio Training Seminars) training sessions have been set for Overland Christian Church Redmond, WA and open to all audio professionals, free of charge.

The three-day session dates are November 8-10 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. with classes being held for advanced users of the Yamaha M7CL digital console, a workshop for the LS9 digital console, digital network and systems design clinic, and a showcase of NEXO speaker technology (GEO Series, PS Series, 45N12, RS Series Subs, GeoSUB, and NXAMP).

The M7CL advanced training is a one-day course that will reveal the depth of the M7CL and will discuss how best to utilize the console to the full extent of its capabilities. Attendees will expand their knowledge of the console and its capabilities with an opportunity to apply what is learned using multi-track audio on the new M7CL-ES digital mixing console.

The LS9 workshop is a half-day, hands-on course, learning the basics of mixing on an LS9 digital console. Attendees will become more familiar with the console layout; learn how to navigate the system, setup mix busses as an aux or group, and how to route signal to the effects units, with an opportunity to apply what is learned using multi-track audio.

The digital network and systems design clinic is a full-day course offering an array of audio networking, acoustic system design, and systems solutions workshops. The workshops will benefit anyone interested in upgrading or designing audio systems.

Registration deadline for all sessions is November 6. To register for Yamaha class sessions, click here. To register for NEXO showcase, email ycats@yamaha.com.