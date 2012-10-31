BTX Supplies Yavapai Casino with Sports Select System

BTX Technologies has supplied Yavapai Casino in Prescott, AZ, with a Sports Select TOUCHDOWN! Starter Kit to provide high-quality audio for games playing on eight different displays.

The Sports Select wireless tabletop speaker system broadcasts up to 16 channels of digital 900-MHz audio from a bar or restaurant’s displays to rechargeable tabletop speakers. Users simply choose which display they want to listen to at their table and the sounds of the game immediately come to life.

The Cantina bar, which is located on the Yavapai Casino property, is equipped with Sports Select wireless tabletop speaker systems with upgraded transmitters featuring remote antennas so that customers can take the audio action with them on to the casino floor.

“Before the Sports Select system, customers in our Cantina could only listen to games on three displays that were tied into our ceiling speakers,” said Ryan Tyson, support technician for the Yavapai Gaming Agency. “Our goal was to not only add value to their experience by providing convenient access to audio from any of our eight displays, but to utilize the same solution to give customers another reason to play in our casino. With the Sports Select system, our patrons don’t have to miss a play, no matter where they are on the property. They simply check out a tabletop speaker and tune in to the game of their choice.”

The Sports Select TOUCHDOWN! Starter Kit consists of six transmitters offering simple integration with satellite, cable boxes, or displays; twelve speakers; and two charging trays. Instead of the standard starter package transmitters, the Yavapai Casino upgraded to Sports Select’s transmitters with remote antennas, allowing them to extend the transmission distance of the transmitters and use the tabletop receivers from anywhere in the casino. An additional two transmitters were purchased to accommodate all eight TVs in the Cantina.

The Sports Select rechargeable speaker is portable, compact, and can operate all day on a single charge. For Yavapai Casino’s patrons, the 4.5-inch by 8.5-inch speaker offers excellent localized sound quality, built-in volume control, and a channel selector. The compact Sports Select charging tray is table-top or wall-mountable, and can charge six units at a time. In addition, speakers can be charged with an optional power supply.