Galaxy Audio Introduces DSPOT Digital Signal Processors

The What: Galaxy Audio announced the new DSPOT line of digital signal processors, allowing the user to manage and clarify the sound produced in their speaker system in both fixed installation and live sound applications.

The What Else: There are six models in the DSPOT line: Two full speaker management systems, two equalizer models, and two compressor/limiters. The speaker management systems feature a three in, six out (DS-SP36) and a two in, four out (DS-SP24) with parametric EQ, delay, limiting, polarity, and more. The two EQ are a full 30-band EQ (DS-EQ230) and a 15-band EQ (DS-EQ215), both which have compression, delay, and limiting, among other features. The compressor models (DS-CP22 & DS-CP25) are two in, two out, and the DS-CP25 has multiband compression.

