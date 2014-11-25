Full Sail University Chooses Avid

Full Sail University, an innovative leader for education in the media and entertainment industry, has chosen Avid Everywhere to empower students within their audio program. Extending their collaboration with Avid by deploying the industry standard audio creative tools from the Avid Artist Suite, powered by the Avid Media Central Platform, Full Sail University is providing a powerful, collaborative, and efficient learning environment where students can gain the hands-on experience essential to their professional success.



“By offering in-depth training on the latest digital audio solutions, Full Sail University is successfully preparing students to excel in the rapidly evolving media industry,” stated Jennifer Smith, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Avid. “We’re pleased that Full Sail University is leveraging the power of Avid Everywhere to set a new standard for professional audio education. Full Sail graduates will gain valuable hands-on experience with the tools and workflows used in real-world production environments.”

Avid workflows have long played a key role throughout the Full Sail University campus. Their latest expansion includes 25 Avid Pro Tools | S6 control surfaces for integrated mixing, enabling students to develop their mixing skills on a future-ready control surface that delivers unprecedented modularity, ergonomics, and speed. Each S6 control surface is connected to an Avid Pro Tools | HDX system, and is used to teach the Avid audio workflow. Full Sail University chose the S6 because it has the deepest integration between a DAW and a control surface available on any platform. The S6 joins over 150 Pro Tools workstations and 18 additional Avid audio consoles and control surfaces already in use at Full Sail.

“When students come to Full Sail University, they expect cutting-edge tools and technology,” said Brian Smithers, chair of the workstations department and course director of audio programs at Full Sail. “The S6 control surface allows students to immerse themselves in the creative aspects of audio production without constantly monitoring the computer display. It offers enhanced visual feedback, a compact footprint, and the durability we’ve come to expect from Avid.”

“Avid truly understands and supports our mission to help students achieve success,” stated Scott Dansby, director of industry relations at Full Sail University. “Working with Avid allows us to offer students the best education experience possible, and we greatly value our ongoing, long-term relationship with Avid.”