SynAudCon Offers New Web-Based Training

Greenville, IN--SynAudCon has announced the debut of a new web-based training course: "Course 110: Transformer-Distributed Loudspeaker Systems."

Some types of audio systems require a power distribution system to drive many loudspeakers from a single amplifier. Oftentimes these are referred to with terms like "constant voltage” and "70 V system” systems.

"Course 110: Transformer-Distributed Loudspeaker Systems” demonstrates how these systems work, and how to design and troubleshoot them. The course includes the "Audio Click-Rule” – a Windows calculator program that demonstrates the interaction of the variables in these systems which students are encouraged to use once the course is complete.

In addition to "Course 110: Transformer-Distributed Loudspeaker Systems,” SynAudCon currently offers "Course 50: How Sound Systems Work”, "Course 100: Principles Of Audio” and "Course 200: Audio Applications I” web-based training courses. Each course consists of 7 to 16 training lessons, coordinated quizzes, a final exam and Continuing Education Units with a passing grade.