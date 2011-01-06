Abeltec Acquires Anaview

- Oslo, Sweden--Abletec has entered into an agreement with Anaview AB to merge both organizations. According to Ståle Strømsodd, chief executive officer of Abletec, the merger will enable us to provide our customers with best-in-class amplifier systems while meeting today’s green-power initiatives.
- Abletec is an established manufacturer of high quality customized power supplies to the demanding international electronics market. Anaview has developed cutting edge Class-D amplifier technology employed by Alpine, International Rectifier and Mitsubishi Electric.
- The two companies have enjoyed a strategic partnership since 2008 and have worked collaboratively industrializing and marketing a series of amplifier modules in a range of power levels and features which have already received very positive market acceptance. “Taking the step to merge the companies plays an important role in Abletec’s business development, and manifests Audio as one of two market segments that Abletec will invest in and develop. The other major market segment –“Industry” - will continue to be a strong and important area of our business development,” says Ståle Strømsodd, CEO of Abletec.
- Together, the two companies represent a well-built player within audio amplification providing customers with numerous advantages including an extensive product portfolio, skilled and stable R&D department, keen sales organization and a well-developed manufacturing and supply chain. “This merger enhances the technology we provide in step with the development of this market, and both employees and I am very satisfied with this choice”, says Patrik Boström, entrepreneur and owner of Anaview AB. Under the agreement, Boström was named chief technology officer (CTO) of Abletec bringing valuable knowledge, experience and technology management to supplement the R&D department.