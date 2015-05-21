FSR to Commemorate 35th Anniversary at InfoComm 2015

FSR will commemorate its 35th anniversary at InfoComm 2015 with a press briefing followed by champagne and cake. FSR will honor its founding philosophy of merging quality with affordability by launching a range of new products this year comprised of additions to its Metal range including wall and floor boxes, and table coasters; its Electronics line with several new scaling and HDMI switchers, HDBaseT modules, a FLEX I/O interface unit, and upgraded Digital Ribbon Cable; and will show a new version of the award-winning HuddleVU collaboration system plus models with added flexibility.

“We’re thrilled to share this milestone with the most important people on the planet; our team, our customers and industry colleagues,” said company president Jan Sandri. “Celebrating at InfoComm is like inviting family to a significant birthday party. We get to unwrap all our new products and show them to the folks that made this all possible. It couldn’t be better!”

FSR, an engineering and manufacturing firm, was established in 1981 by Sandri, Bill Fitzsimmons, and Charles Rodriquez to answer the need for quality and cost-effective control modules and metal integration products in the installation, integration, and pro AV communities. Among the company’s initial product ranges was FSR’s flagship floor box series, which is still considered a staple in installations around the world today.

Over the years, the company’s offerings have been extended from wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes to a wide variety of matrix switchers and HDBaseT and CAT-X signal delivery solutions, and a full line of interfaces.