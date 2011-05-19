UBC Launches Haivision CoolSign Digital Signage Network

Haivision Network Video announced that the University of British Columbia (UBC) has made its CoolSign-powered digital signage network available to communicate information to students, staff, and visitors at UBC's Point Grey and Robson Square campuses. Plans are also underway to include the UBC Okanagan campus, as well as UBC-affiliated teaching hospitals.

"Haivision is very proud of our partnership with UBC," said Leo Bull, vice-president of CoolSign sales at Haivision. "As a forward-thinking university that welcomes the benefits of advanced technology, it is the ideal client for the CoolSign enterprise software platform. It is a great example of how to use this medium to communicate effectively and efficiently with your audience and deliver the right message in real time."

The university is home to 50,000 students spread across the Vancouver campus at the tip of the Point Grey Peninsula and the Okanagan campus in Kelowna, and it is host to more than 45,000 people annually at its Robson Square center in downtown Vancouver.

Haivision's Campus Signage Unlimited program gives UBC unlimited access to CoolSign servers and players for each department choosing to invest in display panels. After experimenting with digital signage through the Haivision program, UBC purchased 300 CoolSign players, which give the university the ability to implement digital signage on a large scale across its campuses.

"Digital signage offered us an easy solution for overcoming the physical distance spanned by the university while managing centralized content from a single administrative center," said Lo. "CoolSign provides these benefits and also serves as an intuitive, easy-to-maintain solution that scales well. Within a year the whole project has moved quite quickly, from pilot to deployment, and we expect it to move just as fast in the near future."