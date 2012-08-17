Scala Brings Olympics to Westfield London Shopping Centre

Scala's digital communications software played an important role in ensuring visitors to the Olympic zone in London were able to share their joy and experiences while visiting the Official Shopping Centre of London 2012, Westfield Stratford City.

The shopping centre used Scala software to add a live Twitter feed to its digital signage that allowed visitors to see their tweets and photos instantly on the massive video walls throughout the centre.

The Westfield shopping centre in Stratford has over 300 screens running Scala digital communications software. For the Olympics, Scala partner FTP Concepts implemented the live Twitter solution, which was expected to have processed and posted 50,000 tweets on the centre’s screens during the just completed Summer Olympics. The system included the Scala Live Campaign Twitter Moderator Tool, which enabled Westfield to ensure in real time that all content was acceptable and not inflammatory, removing the need for manual review.

Key advertisers on the Westfield network during the games included Samsung, Lloyds Pharmacy and McDonald’s, among others.

“With its Twitter feed, Westfield Stratford City continues to be true innovators in how to use digital signage to generate fun, exciting ways to connect with shopping centre visitors,” said Damon Crowhurst, senior director, EMEA, Scala. “The Olympic Twitter campaign success demonstrates how organizations can use Scala software to create two-way engagement with target audiences.”