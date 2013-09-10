Biamp Systems Receives Mitel Certification for Tesira

- As a provider of networked media systems, Biamp Systems has been awarded the Mitel-Compatible Test (MCT) certification of Biamp’s Tesira for the MiVoice for Business platform.
- Tesira is an enterprise-wide digital signal processor (DSP)-based networked media system that uses Audio Video Bridging (AVB) as the primary digital media transport. It is equipped with modular scalable inputs and outputs, DSPs and networked end-points, providing system design capabilities for unlimited scenarios, including centralized, distributed and hybrid type applications.
- According to the company, Tesira improves programming efficiency by allowing for system configuration in a partitioned approach. Ideal for systems that require a higher level of scalability, partitions make it possible to configure, update or maintain distinct sections of a system without affecting those that are currently in use, and without having to reconfigure the entire system. Partitions also minimize the time spent redrawing and compiling.
- The Mitel Interop Certification Program for Mitel Solutions Alliance (MSA) Developer partners and SIP Service Providers is intended to:
- Validate interoperability and all integration points between Mitel platforms and the partner product or service.
- Maximize the quality and reliability of integrated products, solutions, and services.
- Encourage customer confidence in third-party partner offerings and Mitel-certified solutions
- “Tesira has been gaining all kinds of recognition in the AV and IT spaces since its release, and we couldn’t be more pleased,” said Biamp Systems president and CEO, Steve Metzger. “It allows customers to do more, with fewer restraints, and do it faster with AVB. Earning certification through Mitel is an important step for us.”
- "Building and maintaining the right technology relationships to deliver customers high-value integrated solutions is a critical component for success in the business communications marketplace," said David Lowenstein, director of business development for MSA. "Mitel continues to work with best-of-breed companies like Biamp Systems to deliver complete solutions that address the business challenges of our customers."