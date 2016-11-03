Former TC Group PR Manager Launches Marketing Firm

Former PR manager for brands like TC Electronic, TC-Helicon, and Tannoy, Kim Bang has established Momentum PR & Marketing, a company dedicated to helping brands in MI, pro audio, and broadcast optimize their communication and marketing strategy, PR efforts, and content creation.

Kim Bang, founder of Momentum PR & Marketing

“I had a great time with TC, but all good things must come to an end in order for new great things to happen,” Bang said. “I have built strong media relations in MI and pro audio as well as broadcast during my time with TC and have developed strong, experience-based opinions on how brands can benefit from a mix of a carefully tailored communication strategy, PR, content creation, and advertising. It is my goal to help companies stretch their momentum far beyond the initial attention that comes from launching a new product. In today’s dense and fast-paced media world, you simply can’t afford to rely on momentary awareness if you want to grow your business.”

Among Momentum PR & Marketing’s first customers is studio monitor brand Dynaudio. “Our professional speakers were marketed and distributed by TC Group for more than a decade, and while we cover all there is to know about speakers, this particular market segment is new to us,” said Mads Aagard, SVP of marketing at Dynaudio. “Therefore, we now team up with Kim Bang, who will focus entirely on this part of the market and also work closely with our existing marketing team. I am very excited about this collaboration, and for the future of our professional studio monitors in general.”

Another key partner is Digital Audio Denmark (DAD), a provider of high-end AD/DA conversion, audio routing, and monitor control. “With circumstantial growth in recent years, we felt that now was the right time to upscale on our PR and marketing efforts,” said Mikael Vest, sales director at DAD. “When we learned that Kim Bang was available as an independent, we set up a meeting and had an agreement in place in a matter of days. Kim will help us on a variety of areas, including PR, communication strategy, and social media, and we very much look forward to working with Kim on stretching our momentum in the market.”

In the MI guitar segment, Momentum PR & Marketing has teamed up with LunaStone Guitar Effects. LunaStone is headed by one of Bang’s former colleagues at TC, Allan Strand. “It’s a great pleasure for me to once again work together with Kim on marketing another great brand in guitar,” Strand said. "We worked closely together at TC, planning and executing many marketing concepts and campaigns together with the marketing team. Building on those experiences and mutual trust, I am very excited to take on new marketing challenges and adventures together with Kim."