Focusrite Releases RedNet PCIeR Card for Dante Networks

The What: Focusrite has released the RedNet PCIeR for Dante networks, part of the expanding RedNet range of Dante-compatible interface products offering network redundancy for maximum reliability and to meet redundancy specification requirements.

The What Else: The card supports 24-bit/192kHz operation with connected interfaces, and requires a standard four-lane PCI Express card slot in a Windows or Mac computer, or Thunderbolt chassis. The card delivers 128 inputs and 128 outputs at 44.1, 48, 88.2, and 96kHz (64 I/O at 176.4 and 192kHz), with under 3ms analog-to-analog latency when used with RedNet A-D and D-A at any sample rate, combining the best possible system performance with exceptional reliability.