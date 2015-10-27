Focusrite Interfaces Now Shipping With Softube Time and Tone Bundle

Focusrite is now shipping several of its interfaces with the Softube Time and Tone bundle, a plug-in bundle that includes three of Softube’s plug-ins — reverb, delay, and distortion.

The Softube Time and Tone Pack includes the TSAR-1R, a reverb plug-in that adds space, depth, and width through a single slider, and the Tube Delay, an effect that can go from clean to crunchy by overdriving its three modeled tube stages. The Saturation knob adds grit and warmth to any sound source with this modeled output distortion unit.



Beginning October 8, 2015, for all purchases that were made on or after September 1, 2015, all registered Scarlett, Saffire, and Clarett customers can download the plug-in bundle for free from their download area.



Eligible Focusrite interfaces: Scarlett Studio, Scarlett Solo Studio, Scarlett Solo, Scarlett 2i2, Scarlett 2i4, Scarlett 6i6, Scarlett 18i8, Scarlett 18i20, Saffire Pro 14, Saffire Pro 24, Saffire Pro 26, Saffire Pro 40, Liquid Saffire 56, Clarett 2Pre, Clarett 4Pre, Clarett 8Pre, and Clarett 8PreX.