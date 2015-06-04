Focusrite at InfoComm

- See the full range of RedNet interfaces up close and in action, including the four newest additions to the range—featuring ethernet networking and power supply redundancy. RedNet's interoperability with Pro Tools|HDX, MADI, and other Dante-enabled products will be on show for you to check out. Focusrite product specialists will be on hand, demonstrating RedNet's quality and flexibility using simple, cost effective ethernet technology.
- RedNet is the premier audio-over-IP solution based around Audinate's industry standard Dante protocol. It is comprised of a suite of top-notch, modular ethernet audio interfaces, combining time-honored Focusrite audio quality.
- RedNet is also currently on tour with Audinate's Dante AV Networking World. These free, full-day events are interactive symposiums for anyone involved with designing and installing networked audio systems. The sessions will explore the benefits of Dante.