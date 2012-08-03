Flypaper Studio Partners with Shuttle Computer for Turnkey Digital Signage

Flypaper Studio and Shuttle Computer have entered a new partnership in an effort to make digital signage content creation and distribution easier for novice users.

Shuttle Computer will now offer PCs and media players that are pre-loaded with Flypaper Express to create HD motion graphics and interactive digital signage.

The partnership is designed to provide a solution for companies to implement a simple digital signage program within their organization. As a PowerPoint plug-in, Flypaper Express offers pre-built templates and layouts that can be used to easily create engaging digital signage content.

“This was a no-brainer partnership to make digital signage creation and deployment easier for our customers,” said Jack Wang, vice president of sales at Shuttle Computer. “Our clients have been utilizing our products in the digital signage space for more than three years and we are excited to offer this more complete solution.”

Shuttle Computer customers can purchase PCs pre-loaded with Flypaper Express to get started quickly with digital signage content creation. Customers interested in a full digital signage solution can choose to add a media player and display to their package.

“Both Shuttle and Flypaper share a mutual goal of making digital signage attainable for everyone,” said Don Pierson, founder and president of Flypaper. “Including Flypaper Express with Shuttle Computers eliminates time consuming and often confusing steps for businesses.”