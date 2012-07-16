Aphex Releases Audio Xciter Music App

Aphex has released the Audio Xciter, an audio app that improves the quality of digital music (as well as audiobooks and podcasts) on Apple iOS devices through a proprietary Xciter digital signal processor (DSP).

Audio Xciter uses patented Aphex DSP technology to improve the quality of music by analyzing and enhancing the audio signal in real time. The iOS app is available today with an Android version to follow next month.

Legendary musicians such as Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen and Led Zeppelin have relied on the Aphex technology behind Audio Xciter for years and used to rent Aphex products for thousands of dollars for audio mastering, according to the company. Now music lovers can experience the original sound quality created in-studio through the Audio Xciter app (available as a free demo download).

“Heavily compressed digital music files reduce sonic performance in music recordings,” said David Wiener. “We've leveraged our professional studio technology and created Audio Xciter to restore the detail, richness and spaciousness to your audio experience. The result is a more immersive sound that more accurately reflects the original intentions of the artists, engineers and producers. All the musicians and producers we work with think this is a revolutionary product for mobile music.”

“The Audio Xciter app brings musical detail to life, no matter what style of music you're listening to. You will hear increased clarity, along with space and detail, that will impress anyone,” said Alan Parsons, GRAMMY Award-winning record producer and engineer.

The free Audio Xciter app allows 15 minutes of enhanced playback per day. Users have two upgrade options: Audio Xciter Basic removes the time restriction and Audio Xciter Studio allows users to fine-tune the Xciter DSP settings for a truly custom experience. The launch pricing is $2.99 for Audio Xciter ($4.99 after July 31st) and $7.99 for Audio Xciter Studio ($9.99 after July 31st). Audio Xciter can be purchased through iTunes for iOS and will soon be available at the Android Store and Amazon.com for Android devices. The app is available at by clicking here.