Planar LED-backlit LCD Panels

Planar Systems, Inc. has introduced large-format, high-resolution monitors that combine energy-efficient LED backlighting, sleek, yet durable design, and 24x7 reliability. The new Planar EP-Series is offered in 46-inch and 55-inch sizes, and comes standard with the broad range of connectivity and control required for demanding commercial applications, such as airports and control rooms.

In addition to the standard black and glossy white frames, Planar EP-Series displays are offered with EP Select™ customization. The industrial metal bezel can be transformed with custom colors or logos that meet the distinct requirements for each installation. “Leading architects and designers now use digital displays as architectural elements that seamlessly blend into their environments,” said Jennifer Davis, vice president of marketing for Planar Systems. “The Planar EP-Series is less than 2 inches deep and has a sleek design that can be color customized and performance optimized to match any environment, whether used for corporate signage, advertising networks, or any applications that require highly reliable digital displays.”

Key features include:

Ultra-thin for easy installation. Planar EP-Series monitors are less than 2 inches deep and weigh up to 50 percent less than comparable cold cathode fluorescent lamp (CCFL) monitors. Organizations can avoid the expense of recessing displays into walls or cabinets to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) clearance requirements.

Eco-friendly. Edge-lit LED backlighting requires up to 50 percent less power than CCFL monitors. Mercury-free materials make recycling easy.

Ideal for public spaces. Planar’s Extended Ruggedness and Optics™ (ERO™) option withstands the rigors of high-traffic environments, while also delivering the superior optical quality expected in sports arenas, retail stores, hotel meeting areas, corporate lobbies and other public spaces. The EP-Series is ideal for digital signage, advertising, corporate, employee, or guest messaging, digital art, as well as professional applications in control rooms.

Superior image quality and reliability. Full high-definition resolution with 120Hz refresh rate reduces blur on fast-motion video and scrolling text. Planar EP-Series monitors with ERO boast perceived contrast improved by more than 300 percent; messages are easier to read and images have more impact—even in bright public venues. When extended use is required, the Planar EP-Series is designed to operate reliably 24x7.

Flexible and customizable. With Planar EP Select tailored options, the logo-free standard black or glossy-white metal bezel can be transformed with custom colors or logos to meet the distinct requirements of any installation. Standard features include landscape or portrait orientation, Ethernet or RS-232 control and a wide array of connectivity options (VGA, HDMI (x2), DVI, Displayport, Composite Video, Component Video, and S-Video).

The Planar EP-Series is available through Planar’s worldwide network of authorized digital signage and control room resellers. For more information, please visit www.planardigitalsignage.com or www.planarcontrolroom.com