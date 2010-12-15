AV Technology Awards Accepting Entries

AV Technology Magazine is now accepting entries for the 2011 AV Technology Awards. Enter on this page, below. Deadline for entry is January 7, 2011. The AV Technology Awards is the only industry award program that recognizes outstanding AV end-users, tech managers, facility directors, and the product manufacturers that provide reliable, easy-to-operate, and forward-thinking products. Winners of the AV Technology Awards will be featured in AV Technology Magazine and honored at InfoComm 2011.

There are three master categories for this year's AV Technology Awards:

New Products: this category is for product manufacturers to enter their new hardware or software products that are easy to operate, provide return on investment, and equip a facility for technological evolution.

Applications (completed, real-world design/installation of integrated AV systems, including hardware, software, connectivity, etc) - this category is for manufacturers or end-users to enter interesting or innovative applications in which they were involved.

Scholarship : this category is for end-users or manufacturers to nominate an end-user who pushes the boundaries of current technology, and is in charge of the daily operation of an innovative AV system. The winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship from AV Technology Magazine to pursue continuing professional development in the AV industry.

For more information, visithttps://secure.newbay-media.com/avtech/avtawards/categories.php