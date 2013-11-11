Lightware Supports 4K Switching and Signal Extension

4K is the next big thing in video production, display and distribution, and Lightware offers a roster of 4K switching and signal extension solutions. The US distributor for Budapest-based Lightware Visual Engineering products offers an array of 4K products, which demonstrate that the company has been proactive on the 4K front.

“The Lightware USA 4K products have been tested by our engineering team, are in stock in the US office and ready to ship,” said Drew Taylor, in business development at Lightware USA. “We already have 4K equipment in use today. 4K is not just a marketing device for us but an actual solution based product line.”

As content is produced and released in 4K and as 4K displays and computer systems increase in number and decrease in cost, the industry is looking for real-world 4K solutions to deploy. “4K applications are growing, but even if you’re not using 4K content now you’ll want to futureproof your operations for higher resolution capability,” Taylor said. “Oil and gas exploration, virtualization environments, scientific exploration and large data centers are already demanding high-resolution systems. But rental and staging and command and control applications are also upgrading to 4K capabilities so they can support 4K and Ultra High Definition in the future.”

Lightware supports 4K in three major product areas: Direct HDMI in/out with 3D boards; extending and switching signals over a single twisted pair; and extending and switching signals over fiber.

Direct HDMI In/Out for the Modular Matrix Frames

The Lightware USA MX-HDMI-3D boards handle 4K video signals with embedded audio over a single HDMI cable. The MX-HDMI-3D-IB 8-channel HDMI 1.4a input board and MX-HDMI-3D-OB 8-channel HDMI 1.4a output board offer DVI and HDCP compliance supporting all 3D formats. They are available with add-on digital S/PDIF or analog stereo connectors for advanced audio functions (HDMI embedded audio signals are managed by the board as well).

The input board offers integrated advanced professional functions, such as HDCP enable/disable mode, Pixel Accurate ReClocking, Advanced EDID Management and Input Signal Frame Detector. The output boards incorporate a second Pixel Accurate ReClocking chip, HDMI to DVI conversion, color space conversion (RGB and YUV per output) and color range scaling. Both are compatible with deep color, Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD audio and feature PCM audio sample rate conversion.

Single Cable Twisted Pair Extenders

Lightware offers both input and output boards and extenders for handling 4K video signals with embedded audio over a single twisted pair.

The 8-channel MX-TPS-IB input board and MX-TPS-OB output board are HDBaseT HDMI 1.4a boards, which provide HDMI 1.4, audio, Ethernet and RS-232 extension on a single CAT5/6/7 cable up to 180 m distance. Optional digital or analog audio connectors are also available for allowing for audio embedding or de-embedding. Integrated advanced professional functions include HDCP enable/disable mode, Pixel Accurate ReClocking, Advanced EDID Management and Input Signal Frame Detector. They are compatible with deep color, Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD audio and features PCM audio sample rate conversion.

Lightware’s HDMI-TPS-TX90 and RX90 HDBaseT HDMI 1.4a extenders are designed to work with the MX-TPS boards. These twisted pair transmitters and receivers extend uncompressed full HD video for extreme distances (up to 180 m) over a single CAT cable. The units offer bi-directional RS-232, IR and Ethernet pass-through all on the same CAT5e…CAT7 cable that carries the video signal. The extenders support full HDCP and EDID compliance and work at all standard AV resolutions. Remote powering is available through the single CAT5e…CAT7 cable; a local power supply also can be used. All devices can be mounted on a rack shelf,used in stand-alone formats and used with the TPS boards for the Modular Matrix Frames that range in size from 9×9 to 80×80.

4K Fiber Extenders

Lightware USA has introduced an HDMI Optical output board and an HDMI-3D Optical receiver that extend HDMI 1.4a and 4K video signals with embedded audio up to 1.6 miles to the fiber receiver. The MX-HDMI-OPT-OB board transmits HDMI 1.4a signals on 8 optical outputs with HDCP compliance. HDMI, DVI signals and HDCP + EDID handshaking are performed over one Multimode fiber utilizing the Lightware Single Fiber Technology.

The HDMI-3D-OPT-RX150RA HDMI 3D receiver allows for analog and digital audio de-embedding as well as RS232 signals to be sent from the matrix over the fiber up to a distance of 2,000 meters via the Lightware RS232 over fiber technology.

Lightware staged a demo at InfoComm13 featuring live matrix switching of 4K HDMI 1.4a sources on a 4K monitor. “For Lightware, the demo showed that instant matrix switching of 4K sources is more than a proof of concept. It’s a reality,” said Taylor.