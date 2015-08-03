Extron Now Shipping IN1608 Models with HDBaseT Compatibility

Extron Electronics is now shipping the IN1608 HDBT, a new model of the IN1608 product family featuring an HDBaseT-compatible output for streamlined integration with HDBaseT-enabled displays. This twisted pair output can be used to send digital video and embedded audio, plus idirectional RS-232 and IR signals up to 330 feet (100 meters) over shielded CATx cable.

The IN1608 is a scaling presentation switcher designed to deliver all of the capabilities needed to design and integrate a complete AV system in one box. This feature set includes an HDCP-compliant, multi-format video switcher, an advanced scaling engine, integrated DTP signal extension, an available high-performance mono or stereo amplifier, and an available built-in IPCP Pro 350 control processor for complete AV system control.



"The growing availability of displays with built-in HDBaseT inputs is creating many opportunities for AV integrators to save costs and simplify installations through the use of HDBaseT signal extension," said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing at Extron. "These IN1608 HDBT models deliver all of the essential capabilities that are at the core of today's AV presentation systems."



The IN1608 supports local and remote displays. The two DTP twisted pair inputs are compatible with a wide range of DTP 230 and DTP 330 Series transmitters for extending audio, video, and control signals up to 330 feet (100 meters) over a shielded CATx cable. The IN1608 can also remotely power each of the DTP transmitters over the same CATx cable, streamlining system design and installation. In addition, the IN1608 features an advanced scaling engine that can scale HDMI, RGB, component, and standard-definition video signals to a common high resolution output. It provides 30-bit color processing to deliver optimal image quality, as well as motion-adaptive deinterlacing for input signals up to 1080i.



With Extron exclusive EDID Minder, Key Minder, and SpeedSwitch, integrators can connect sources and displays with plug-and-play simplicity, automatic device negotiation, and nearly instantaneous switching. The IN1608 can serve as the central component for audio system integration. It includes eight-input audio switching, two mic/line inputs, HDMI audio embedding and de-embedding, and several audio processing features for mixing, ducking, tone adjustments, and more.



IN1608 SA models feature a 2x50-watt class-D stereo power amplifier, while IN1608 MA models include a 100-watt class-D mono power amplifier.