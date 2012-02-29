EAW Names Steve Davis Service Manager

EAW® appointed Steve Davis to the position of EAW Service Manager. A longtime member of the extended EAW family, Davis for many years held this same position, before shifting his focus to his company Performance Audio of New England (PANE). Coincidentally, PANE has been located in the same mill complex where EAW designs and manufactures its loudspeakers. The announcement was made by Jeff Rocha, EAW President, and reflects the company’s goals to enhance communications and direct access to resources for greater overall efficiency and faster turnaround on service issues.



Having worked as an EAW employee then a contract vendor, Davis is now in his 25th year as EAW’s primary service resource. As a result of the new appointment, he will soon relocate to a new dedicated space in EAW’s manufacturing complex. With communications streamlined and service connected directly to the rest of EAW’s resources, customer service issues can be resolved more quickly, efficiently and effectively.

Rocha states, “Steve Davis is one of the most trusted resources – indeed, one of the most trusted names – in all of pro audio. When customers send a loudspeaker to Steve for service or repair, they do so with complete faith in his ability to solve their problems. He is truly world-class, and it’s great to have him back on the team. With Steve again on board, we are one step closer to reaching our goal of being a fully integrated organization with the necessary complement of internal resources to comprehensively serve our customers’ needs.”

Davis notes, “To tell the truth, it’s not that big a change for me, because I’ve been servicing EAW products all along. I know that EAW has recently brought back many of the familiar names from the past, and they’ve all felt like a homecoming. I never really went that far away.”