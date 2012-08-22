Presentation Switchers Partners with VidOvation

Presentation Switchers, Inc. (PS), a U.S. based audio-visual manufacturing company located in Los Angeles, CA, has formed a cooperative marketing venture with VidOvation Corporation to promote its products in U.S. and International broadcast markets.

VidOvation, an Irvine, CA based company, will market and sell PS’ products to the broadcast markets in addition to VidOvation’s production, digital signage, and video surveillance products.

“Integrators in broadcast markets are often faced with the same challenges of traditional multimedia room integrators," said Phil Hale, Presentation Switchers' president and CEO. "Although our products are not used in studios we are often found in the conference rooms a stone’s throw away. In many ways, our products are used the same way UCLA, HP, or Nordstroms uses our equipment. It’s used to share information from various types of media sources including desktop computers, laptops, video conference gear, document cameras, and DVD players. Additionally, one might find older more traditional broadcast equipment like three-quarter inch or Beta tape decks or even the display from non-linear editing systems.”