Extron Introduces Conferencing, Collaboration, and Control Interface

The Extron Electronics CCI Pro 700 is a control system user interface optimized for conferencing, collaboration, and AV control.

The CCI Pro 700 supports critical functions needed in a conferencing environment while providing a room control user interface. The unit's design includes a 3.5-inch color information display, a numeric keypad, and backlit buttons. The information display may be used to show contact information, call directories, and call status. Buttons directly below the display may be used to navigate custom lists and menus. The CCI Pro 700 supports popular software communications platforms, including Microsoft Lync, Skype for Business, and Skype.

"With the new CCI Pro 700, we have created a conferencing and control interface that strikes a balance between sophistication and ease-of-use," said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing at Extron. "This fully customizable and configurable interface fills a critical niche within collaboration environments between a standard conference phone and an elaborate, touch panel-based system."



The CCI Pro 700 is configured using Extron Global Configurator Plus or Global Configurator Professional and GUI Designer software, and works in conjunction with any Extron IP Link Pro control processor. The CCI Pro 700 operates using standard network infrastructure and is easy to install with reliable and cost-effective Ethernet cable.