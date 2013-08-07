BenQ Introduces Wireless Projector With Built-in 5-GHz WHDI

The What: BenQ America has announced the availability of the new W1500 wireless full-HD (FHD) home entertainment projector supporting the Wireless Home Digital Interface (WHDI).



The What Else: The world's first wireless projector with built-in 5-GHz WHDI technology, the W1500 projects uncompressed full-HD 1080p content from sources such as Blu-ray and DVD players, AV-R players, set-top boxes, and gaming consoles without the need for HDMI cables. The projector also supports wireless connectivity with any mobile device such as an iPad or Apple TV. The result is future-proofed setups and a simpler installation process by enabling freedom of projector placement.

Using BenQ's Colorific image quality, the W1500 provides vivid and accurate color reproduction, high brightness, crisp contrast, and long-lasting quality. The projector features 2200 ANSI lumens, Rec. 709 color gamut, and DarkChip3 DLP technology, which further increases brightness for deeper blacks. Featuring a six-segment color wheel to produce color depth and frame interpolation, the W1500 uses motion estimation/motion compensation (MEMC) technology for smooth picture quality. In addition, the projector is ISFccc-certified by the Imaging Science Foundation (ISF), enabling viewers to enjoy a professionally calibrated picture with two optimized modes — ISF Day and ISF Night — for an enhanced entertainment experience.

Using the 5-GHz radio transmission band, the W1500 projector transfers both 2D and 3D HD video and audio with the same quality and zero latency as a wired connection over distances of up to 65 feet. For the total 3D experience, the projector supports HDMI, full 3D timing, NVDIA 3DTV Play, and 2D to 3D conversion. To add convenience for portable applications, the W1500 features 2x 10-W speakers, audio inputs and outputs, as well as SRS Wow audio sound, vertical lens shifting, and 1.6x big zoom capabilities. For installations where space is at a premium, the projector's short-throw ratio of 84 inches at 6 feet from the screen ensures flexibility.

SmartEco technology automatically adjusts lamp power based on input content, providing optimal contrast and brightness output while saving energy. As a result, the W1500 increases lamp life up to 6,000 hours without any image-quality compromise. In "Eco Blank" mode, the projector blanks out the screen whenever projection isn't needed, saving up to 70 percent of lamp power while a "No Source Detected" mode automatically lowers brightness to 30 percent when no display has been detected for more than three minutes. In "Standby" mode, the W1500 lowers power consumption to less than 0.5 W during periods of inactivity.