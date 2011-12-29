MN School AV Coordinator Awarded

Minneapolis, MN–Alpha Video announced today that Gordon Wenum, interactive media center specialist at Lakeville Area Public Schools, received the 2011 Outstanding Minnesota High School AV/Media Coordinator Award.
- Wenum was recognized for the effective and innovative implementation of audio, video, and media technology. He researched and evaluated AV technology for the opening of Century Middle School and Lakeville South HS. Wenum provides AV support to all 15 schools in the Lakeville Area school district and started a video club in 1996 that involves both middle school and high school students, which had led to a number of students succeeding in the broadcast industry. Serving on district a committee to plan strategies for AV, media and classroom technologies, Wenum implemented systems to record and post board meetings online.
- Commenting on the award, Todd Johnson, education account executive at Alpha Video, said, “Alpha Video works with AV and media coordinators all over Minnesota. These coordinators are a highly valuable, although sometimes under recognized, member of the high school staff. This award was established to shine a spotlight on this essential position that helps a high school to run efficiently. I’m happy to present this award to Gordy who I have known for a number of years and always considered him to be one of the best in the business.”
- The program was sponsored by Bosch, Extron, LG Electronics, VBrick, and ViewSonic.
- Wenum received his award on December 13 at the annual TIES Education Technology Conference in downtown Minneapolis.
- Entries to the contest were evaluated by two independent judges: Rick Spielman, a retired AV coordinator, and Mark Loftus, Manager at InfoComm iQ.
- Commenting on the award, Wenum said, “I am very pleased to receive this award from Alpha Video. Over the years, I have gotten to know a lot of other high school AV coordinators in Minnesota, and all of them are highly qualified and hard working. To be selected to represent these professionals as this year’s Outstanding AV Coordinator is a great honor for me.”