Event Safety Alliance to Host Event Safety Summit in December

- Underscoring its commitment to make safety the number one priority of every live event producer, the Event Safety Alliance announced that it will host the industry’s first Event Safety Summit from December 2-4, 2014 at the Tait Towers’ campus in Lititz, Pennsylvania. The three-day symposium and hands-on workshop, which is funded in part by Fireman’s Fund and its managing agent Take1 Insurance, is designed to increase awareness of the many event safety risks present at live events and teach event producers to address those risks more effectively. It will also focus on the importance of making sure that every live event has the right insurance coverage supporting it.
- According to Event Safety Alliance Executive Director Jim Digby, “Everyone has a role to play in putting on a safe event. However, the ultimate responsibility for ensuring that both workers and guests make it home at the end of the night lies squarely on the shoulders of an event’s leadership, both legally and dutifully. Despite this awesome obligation, the event industry has, until now, lacked a comprehensive safety awareness program tailored to the specific needs of those working in leadership positions.”
- Digby stressed that the three-day seminar is designed for anyone with significant authority for making reasonable safety decisions at live events, and those who could be held responsible if something goes wrong, including production managers, tour managers, stage managers, event producers, and vendor crew chiefs. “In creating the Event Safety Summit, we hope to bring together a wide array of thought leaders who are dedicated to driving cultural change in the live event industry.”
- Classroom instruction will be led by subject matter experts who will engage participants in discussions tailored specifically to the live event industry. Topics will include: planning for severe weather events, creating a unified incident command system, the elements of an event safety plan and procedure, event safety access training, legal issues and the “standard of care,” partnering with public safety officials, and working effectively with an insurer.
- “The importance of insurance cannot be overstressed,” Digby emphasized today, “And I am proud to say that we will have the full involvement of Fireman’s Fund, our Insurance Sponsor, and their managing agent, Take1 Entertainment Insurance, in the Summit’s program. Insurance has become a critically important and complex component in preparing a comprehensive event safety plan for live events. Fireman’s Fund and Take1’s expertise is going to be a very important part of the Summit’s agenda.”
- Digby said it was going to be very interesting to hear these insurance experts address how insurance underwriting has changed with more focus on safety at live events and how that connection between insurance and the Event Safety Alliance's mission is linked together.
- Training and hands-on application will take place at Tait Towers’ campus in Lititz, Pennsylvania. Instruction will run from Tuesday, December 2, 2014 through Thursday, December 4, 2014. Registration cost per participant will be $1,750.00, which includes instruction, materials, food, entertainment and local transportation. Participants will be responsible for lodging and airport transportation costs. ESA will provide registrants with preferred hotel and transportation options. A complete Event Summit 2014 schedule can be found at www.eventsafetyalliance.org.
Topics