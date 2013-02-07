Industry Manufacturers, Distributors Support NSCA Conference

The NSCA Business & Leadership Conference Committee has revealed the list of industry leaders sponsoring the 15th Annual Business & Leadership Conference held February 21-23, in Phoenix, AZ.

More than 200 of the leading representatives of the electronic systems industry will gather next week to discuss how business has evolved and what integrators can do to continue to successfully navigate this transformation by understanding marketing, economics, human resources, and other important industry issues including distribution, labor, contracts, and more.

Long-time supporter of the event, host sponsor, Atlas Sound/IED, as well as co-host and media sponsor, Systems Contractor News, return in addition to USAV, who has endorsed the event for the past three years, helping to bring a diverse audience to the conference.

Additional sponsors of the 2013 NSCA Business & Leadership Conference include:

o Platinum Sponsors: AMX; Behringer; BIAMP Systems; Chief Manufacturing; Shure Incorporated; West Penn Wire

o Gold Sponsors: Almo Professional AV; Cisco; FSR, Inc; Rauland-Borg Corporation; Polycom; SurgeX; Synnex Professional AV; Tannoy

o Item Sponsor: Herman Pro AV; Solutions360 Inc

o Integration Supporter: Bosch Security Systems, Inc; BTX; Cooper Notification; Kramer Electronics; Liberty AV; Listen Technologies Corporation; Magenta Research; Stealth Acoustics

“We have an outstanding network of organizations that understand the value and need to support an integral part of the electronic systems channel,” said Chuck Wilson, NSCA executive director. “Our sponsors allow us to continue to provide the only leadership conference that many of our industry leaders attend because of the high quality of speakers and take-away content that can be applied the next day.”

The NSCA Education Foundation will host the Annual Industry Charity Golf Tournament prior to the Business & Leadership Conference February 21, at the Arizona Grand Golf Course, sponsored by AMX. Following the tournament, Chief Manufacturing will host a light lunch. This year, more than 50 golfers are participating to raise funds for the Foundation's initiative to encourage and support systems integrator professionals as they continue their industry education. The Foundation has provided financial support through a series of scholarships distributed to individuals through the Electronic Systems Professional Alliance (ESPA).

Register for the only conference designed specifically for commercial electronic systems executives, managers and business owners. NSCA’s 15th Annual Business & Leadership Conference will be held February 21-23, at the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa in Phoenix, AZ.