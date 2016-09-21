ESHA Corporation Launches AV Division in North America

ESHA Corporation, a printer and media supplies company based out of New Jersey, has launched ESHA AV, a new division to design, build and integrate AV system solutions in North America.

The announcement was made by ESHA Corporation CEO/President, Mr. Falgun Kadakia, who said the new division would be led by Dennis Mitchell, who has more than 25 years of experience in the AV industry.

Dennis Mitchell



ESHA Corporation founded in 1989 entered into AV solutions approximately 4 years ago and has been successfully working on projects around the world, especially in the Middle East.

The company has officially launched its audio visual division as ESHA AV with a distinct identity and modern strategy to cater to demands of its services in the New York Metro Area and other regions in North America.

Kadakia said Mitchell, who has already joined ESHA AV, was the ideal candidate to lead the new division.

“Dennis’s credentials speak for themselves,” said Kadakia. “He’s a total professional with a great mix of strategic and analytical skills. He also has extensive experience in a wide range of product and service categories, and we are delighted to have him.”

Mitchell has worked with a few major AV companies such as HB Communications and Video Corporation of America, and learned much from that experience. His goals for ESHA AV are to have each and every client become a part of a long term relationship of trust and understanding.