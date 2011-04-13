Bunn Releases Dynamic Signage White Paper

Digital Signage advisor and educator Lyle Bunn, principal and Strategy Architect for Bunn Co., has made a new white paper available to guide in the planning and successful operation of campus dynamic signage.

According to Bunn Co, the post-secondary campus environment can enjoy significant benefits as well as new revenues through dynamic signage.

The white paper focused on the content of dynamic place-based media will be valuable to everyone involved in the design, supply, operation, and use of digital signage and dynamic place-based media.