Elite Earns GREENGUARD Certifications

Cerritos, CA--Elite Screens' MaxWhite, MaxWhite FG and Versawhite projection screen materials have all received the GREENGUARD Indoor Air Quality and GREENGUARD Children & Schools Certifications.

The GREENGUARD Environmental Institute (GEI) was founded in 2001 with the mission of improving human health and quality of life by enhancing indoor air quality and reducing people's exposure to chemicals and other pollutants.

Products such as Elite's Manual, Manual SRM, Manual SRM Pro, Tripod, Tripod Pro, Spectrum, VMAX2, VMAX Plus4, PowerMax, Kestrel, Home2, Evanesce, Raptor, Raptor Module, ezCinema, ezCinema Plus, PicoScreen, Insta-DE, Insta-DEM, and WhiteBoardScreen Universal are all certified as a low emitting and healthier alternative to other brands.