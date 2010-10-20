InfoComm Releases October 2010 Economic Snapshot Survey

FAIRFAX, VA - October 20, 2010 - InfoComm International has released its October Economic Snapshot Survey. The purpose of the report is to determine how those in the commercial AV industry perceive their company's performance and overall health.

The survey employs a 100-point scale, called the InfoComm Performance Index (IPI), which assesses company performance of the past six months and expected performance over the next six months. The survey shows a slight rise in the IPI over the past six months from 63.6 to 64.5, a bit short of the 69.9 prediction made in February. There is continued optimism, with respondents predicting an IPI of 68.9 in March 2011.

Most significantly, the rental and staging sector, which traditionally has posted the weakest IPI scores, no longer lags the other company type categories. Gains forecast by the rental and staging respondents in February 2010 have largely occurred, and the sector expects to continue to improve over the next six months.

To download a copy of the free report, please visit www.infocomm.org/marketresearch.