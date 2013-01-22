YCD to Introduce MegaPixel Playback Players at ISE 2013

- At ISE 2013, YCD Multimedia will introduce their MegaPixel embedded playback devices, based on Intel Core processors, playing ultra-high resolution content. The Intel-based devices are powered by the YCD|Wall video wall solution that projects synchronized visual content on any number of screens at pixel perfect quality. Intel Core processors integrate the graphics (GPU) into the processor's package. Integrated Systems Europe 2013 will be held January 29-31, 2013 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and YCD will showcase the new product at its booth (#N116, Hall 10).
- The MegaPixel Player Devices are small in size and include 2 or 3 video ports, with each port producing higher resolution than full HD. Together, the video ports produce ultra-high resolution and above, and there is no need to install additional video cards.
- The combination of YCD's player and Intel hardware enables video playback that meets advanced video compression standards such as H.264, while enabling advanced management of ultra-high resolution content. Combining several devices in a synchronized manner creates an unlimited megapixel playback canvas.
- "The new and powerful playback devices are an important milestone in the digital signage industry, addressing the growing demand for megapixel video playback. We plan to use these products to support many of the advanced video formats available," said Dani Zeevi, chief technology officer of YCD Multimedia. "Currently, many implementations are done using multiple displays, but we are starting to see growing interest in using the new generation native ultra-high (4K) digital screens. With YCD's architecture, several devices like this can work together in a fully synchronized way and support unlimited megapixel screen resolution.”