Engineering Stadium Seating at Nevada Smith

MANHATTAN MEGAPUB NEVADA SMITH ’S HAS GREAT SEATS FOR ANY GAME

From top: The Nevada Smith’s megapub in Manhattan features QSC K Series active loudspeakers and AcousticDesign in-ceiling loudspeakers driven by RMXa Series amplifiers throughout, delivering larger-than-life audio quality experience to match the two massive projection screens and numerous flat-screen HD displays installed throughout the venue

In the main bar area there are six powered QSC K10, 10-inch two-way speakers yoke-mounted high along the walls and either side of the 25-foot automated drop-down projection screen.

AVNY, established four years ago, serves hotel, restaurant, and nightclub clients, and recently completed a project at O’Neill’s in Maspeth, Queens. The firm is also working on a 9,500-squarefoot club/lounge in Brooklyn called Den Brooklyn, and a two-story outdoor venue overlooking the Hudson River on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

“It was important for us to design a system that made Nevada Smith’s fans feel like they were right in the football stadium,” said Daryl Kral, a former Broadway sound engineer and owner of AV/NY. “During our initial meetings it was evident that Nevada Smith’s wanted to go big, offering their customers the best sound system and the biggest screens New York City has to offer.”

The new multi-million-dollar megapub, which occupies three floors and a mezzanine, includes two full-service bars, a separate wine bar, and a VIP room. The venue features QSC K Series active loudspeakers and AcousticDesign in-ceiling loudspeakers driven by RMXa Series amplifiers throughout, delivering larger-than-life audio quality experience to match the two massive projection screens and numerous flat-screen HD displays installed throughout the venue.

“In the large entranceway we used QSC powered K8 eight-inch two-way speakers and the powered dual-12-inch KSubs built into the wall in order to deliver the initial ‘wow’ factor,” Kral reported. AD-52st ceiling speakers paired with AD-81tw ceiling subwoofers, powered by RMXa amplifiers, help recreate the atmosphere of the entrance tunnel into the stadium. Kral installed the same complement of QSC speakers that is in the main entranceway in the hallways on the three upper levels.

In the main bar area there are six powered K10, 10-inch two-way speakers yoke-mounted high along the walls and either side of the 25-foot automated drop-down projection screen. Four KSubs are hidden in the bar and tiled columns below the four 52-inch HDTVs. “The K Series loudspeakers deliver an aggressive full-range, high-fidelity sound that meet our demands perfectly,” said Kral, who used the same loudspeaker complement in the venue’s other viewing rooms.

And the owners of Nevada Smith’s couldn’t be happier. “It’s sometimes difficult for customers in the beginning to envision what their venue will sound like when we’re done, but the guys at Nevada Smith’s trusted us to deliver on our promise,” Kral said. “By the time they were ready to open, the owners told us that we had surpassed their vision of what an audio system can do. We’re thankful for all the wonderful opportunities our customers have given to us and for companies like QSC that continue to manufacture reliable, high-performance equipment that help us to push the boundaries of audio and video design and installation.”