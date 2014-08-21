Empire PRO Hosts Open House for Dealers

Pro AV wholesale distributor, Empire PRO, left a lasting impression with hundreds of their clients and vendors at their Open House event.

“The event was a very well planned and executed open house, introducing the pro audio world to the new home of Empire Pro.

The new facility is perfectly set-up to meet the needs of the Empire team today and allow the room for growth that will be needed in the future," shared Loren Robinson, regional manager at Community Professional Loudspeakers. “The event also made a very bold statement to the industry, that with this new beautiful location, Empire is poised to grow rapidly and become an even bigger partner to the Pro Audio community than they are today!”

Empire’s new warehouse is three times the size of their last, allowing them to stock deep and ensure inventory is readily available. Stocking deep also means deeper discounts, which aligns with Empire PRO’s commitment to providing competitive pricing.

“QSC is proud to partner with a growing and forward thinking organization like Empire PRO, who is continually investing in its ability to bring more value to its clients. Their new facility, which includes a huge amount of warehouse space and training facility, all point to Empire’s commitment to be the leading AV Distributor. Their event was very successful and gave manufacturers and dealers a bird’s eye view of Empire's commitment to be an industry leader,” said Perry Celia, director of sales for QSC Professional.