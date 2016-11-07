Elite Screens Opens Warehouse Facility in Dallas

Elite Screens recently opened a Midwestern U.S. facility in Dallas, TX.

“Elite’s continued expansion has led to the opening of our fourth warehouse facility in the U.S. alone,” said Dave Rodgers, marketing manager for Elite Screens. “We are committed to ensuring that our product is on hand and easily available within a two-day shipping time.”

With an additional 28,000 square feet of new office and warehouse space, it will accommodate regional shipments in the Midwest, the South, and Mexico. Elite's Texas facility is within minutes of downtown Dallas.

This new facility will operate as the warehousing and logistics hub for the U.S. Midwestern States, as well as assist the company's Macon, GA branch in supplying the Southern states and Mexico. The convenient location allows regional customers to receive product within two business days for most ground services.

The Texas facility will carry all the same SKUs as the other U.S. locations. Elite's regular line items and EPV Custom Installer products are in stock and available for immediate distribution throughout the region within about a two day time-frame. This includes various screen types and sizes from 18 to 400 inches in addition to all the various aspect ratios on the market today.

Product started arriving in September with an expectation to carry all SKUs for Elite Screens, EPV Screens (Dedicated Custom Install Product), and Advaning (Elite’s subsidiary company that sells outdoor awnings) by Q4 of 2016. The new Texas facility is expected to be able to reduce shipping costs throughout Elite’s territory by up to 50 percent.