Audinate Updates Dante Controller

Audinate's Dante Controller v3.2.9.2 has been released for both Windows and Mac. This update now supports Yamaha HA Remote mode toggling for supported devices and also supports Mac OS X 10.8 for Mac.





Audinate's patented Dante solution is media networking perfected, according to the company. Dante provides high performance digital media networking over both 100Mbps and 1Gigbit Ethernet. Dante provides low latency, sample-accurate playback synchronization, high channel counts and is plug and play. Based on IP standards, Dante meets the quality and performance requirements of professional live sound, AV installations and broadcast plus recording systems. Dante has been licensed by over 60 OEMs customers across the AV industry.

Mary Cudmore, director of product delivery, said: “Support for HA Remote in the latest version of Dante Controller, together with the latest release of Dante-MY16-AUD firmware, means that the head amps in Yamaha Rio3224-D and Rio1608-D I/O rack units can be remotely controlled from such equipment as M7CL or LS9 digital mixing consoles.”

Dante Controller v3.2.9.2 can be downloaded by clicking here.