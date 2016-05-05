Electrosonic Promotes New VP of Operations

Electrosonic has promoted Yiannis Cabolis to vice president of operations. The 10-year company-man previously served as chief engineer and as manager of Electrosonic’s design consulting service. In his new role, Cabolis is responsible for the operations of Electrosonic’s US business, ensuring that project requirements and customer demands are constantly being met.

“Yiannis brings a great deal of audio-visual expertise to his new role,” said Jim Bowie, president and CEO of Electrosonic. “His leadership positions with progressive responsibility at Electrosonic have prepared him well for this demanding new position.”

Cabolis’ has built a wide scope of knowledge of Electrosonic’s operations, having followed projects from concept to completion to deliver solutions that fulfill clients’ creative visions. “In my work at Electrosonic, I’ve been accustomed to interfacing with every phase of operations and production,” he explained. “As VP of Operations, I will make sure that all aspects of a project, from its infancy to delivery and the post-installation stage, are true to the Electrosonic name and legacy and meet or exceed the client’s expectations.”

Cabolis started his professional career as a sound engineer and project engineer. He gained valuable experience in the pro AV and themed entertainment markets as a senior project engineer at Iwerks Entertainment.

He joined Electrosonic in 2006 with the creation of its design consulting service. His most notable projects include National Harbor in Potomac, Maryland; artist Gregory Colbert’s Ashes and Snow installation for the Nomadic Museum; the Nature Research Center in Raleigh, North Carolina; the KSC VC Atlantis Attraction at Cape Canaveral, Florida; and theme parks in Shanghai, China.

An active SMPTE member, Cabolis closely monitors developing technologies so he can be well positioned to help Electrosonic meet the challenges of a changing industry.

A native of Greece, Cabolis is the son of two electrical engineers. His mother was the first woman to graduate from NYU with an EE degree; his father was also an inventor. “My playground was my dad’s laboratory and work place, so I got exposed to electronics at a very young age,” he said. After moving to California in 1984, Cabolis focused his studies on electronics and applications at Cal State Long Beach College of Engineering and Electronics Engineering Technology.