Electrosonic Expands San Francisco Bay Area Office with New Hires

Electrosonic has brought on a number of new employees to service the San Francisco Bay. The company added Gary Quasebarth as senior sales consultant, relocated systems consultant Morgan Scopetto from New York, and hired two regional service technicians and a sales engineer.

The San Francisco Bay Area office, located in Livermore, opened in February 2015 to support Electrosonic clients in the region and to serve as a resource for new business development.

Recent staff hiring enhances the office’s operational capabilities to include engineering, project management, warehouse storage, and fabrication. The office also increases service efficiency for clients in the region and ensures quick response times.

Gary Quasebarth has had an extensive career focusing on converged AV/IT technology solutions. Prior to joining Electrosonic, he was senior director of cloud visualization worldwide for Jupiter Systems. He has worked with the Department of Defense for applications including command and control centers, converged AV/IT collaboration infrastructure, VOD, streaming media, and digital signage.

Earlier in his career, Quasebarth drove product and business development for several start up companies. He also served as director of technical services for Anheuser-Busch Entertainment where he developed new attraction technologies including virtual reality, motion-based simulators and augmented reality.

This past summer, the new San Francisco Bay Area office marked its opening by hosting its FUSION technology event in San Jose and San Francisco. FUSION gave attendees a look at the latest developments in the convergence of audio-visual, media and collaboration technology. The larger San Francisco FUSION event featured over a dozen interactive experiences and technology vignettes. Technology from Sony, Christie Digital, Planar, Double Robotics, Jupiter, Leyard and others were on display.

The Livermore office is Electrosonic’s second office in California. The company’s US operational headquarters is located in Los Angeles County in the city of Burbank. This new office will be the fourteenth the company operates worldwide.