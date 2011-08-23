Crestron Passes Navy Class A Shock Testing

Rockleigh, NJ--Crestron announced that it became the only AV control manufacturer to be awarded U.S. Navy Class A Shock Test certification.

The objective of this test series is to verify that the Equipment Under Test (EUT) will operate prior to, during and after a near-miss explosion. Testing was conducted at the Dynamic Testing Division of National Technical Systems on information technology and related equipment to be installed in U.S. Naval aircraft carriers under a Northrop Grumman Newport News purchase order for the U.S. Navy.

Upon successful test results under the strictest naval guidelines, the following Crestron products were certified as Class A items and approved for use on Nimitz class aircraft carriers: PRO2, RACK2 and AV2 control systems, TPS-6L and TPS-4000 touch screens, and the QM-RMC room controller. According to the official Shock Test Report, Grade A items are those that withstand shock tests in accordance with the specification without unacceptable effect upon performance and without creating a hazard.

“Our years of experience and commitment in partnering with the U.S. military has given us the specialized knowledge and expertise to design and engineer technology products that meet the Navy's strict requirements,” said Landon Lovett, Crestron director of federal government markets.

As stated in the High Impact (H.I.) Heavyweight Shock Test Report of the Situational Awareness Bridge Display System (SABDS) and Associated Components for Northrop Grumman Shipbuilding Newport News (NGSB-NN), the test series was conducted in accordance with MIL- S-901D and DTI Test Procedure No. J1378-1 using the Extended Floating Shock Platform (EFSP). The test series utilized Navy-standard, 60-pound HBX charges suspended at a depth of 24 feet below the surface of the water. Standoff distances were measured from the center of the charge to the vertical hull plating of the EFSP.

“The dedicated men and women of the armed services who put themselves in harm's way to protect our borders and sea lanes deserve the best and Crestron is proud to serve the Naval Fleet with innovative, state-of-the-art AV solutions,” said Lovett.

Crestron has a long history of proudly and successfully serving the U.S. Department of Defense. Crestron control system technologies and products have earned a large portfolio of critical certifications and compliance approvals required by the U.S. Federal Government and branches of the U.S. Military. Crestron Department of Defense certifications include: DoD JITC Information Assurance (IA) Certification, Crosstalk Tested for JWICS Compliance of DigitalMedia, U.S. Army Certificate of Networthiness (CoN) for RoomView Server Edition software, TEMPEST Compliance for Volatility, U.S. Navy Class A Shock Test Certification, DoD Section 508 Compliance, and IPV6 Compliance.