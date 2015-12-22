Electrosonic Brings Parliamentary History to Life

Parliamentary history has been brought to life using audio-visual technology in the new Parliamentary Education Centre. Electrosonic was responsible for the AV design and systems integration for the ‘Discovery Space’, located near the Palace of Westminster, London.



Four Optoma projectors were ceiling mounted to facilitate the continuous video display around the walls, giving students a feeling of being part of political history. The centre, designed to connect young people with parliament and democracy, utilizes 360 degree projection technology for students in a fast-paced experience that blends content with visuals.

Electrosonic worked alongside Centrescreen for the visual content, which included 15-minute production where historical events connected to each Chamber are depicted.

“The students are always transfixed during the Story of Parliament film and feel like they are genuinely in either the House of Commons or the House of Lords during the virtual Chamber experiences.” said Phil Johnson, Centre Manager, Houses of Parliament.

Students see events such as when the suffragettes fiercely protested in the House of Commons in 1908, and when the Duchess of Queensbury attempted to gain access to the House of Lords Chamber in 1739. The projection is accompanied by six Tannoy Di 5a powered speakers.

To ensure that all audiences ranging from key stage two to five respond positively to the show’s core messages, two versions of the film were created with differing levels of visual intensity and the language used. When entering the room, the desired show can be selected simply via an iPad.

As a result of the new Education Facility, the Houses of Parliament Education Service are expecting student visits to more than double in 2016 from 45,000 to 100,000.

“The Discovery Space is an outstanding visual experience that is the show piece of our new Education Centre,” said Dr. Emma-Jane Watchorn, Head of Education at the Houses of Parliament. “We’re passionate about engaging young people with democracy, and the Immersive Space enables us to do that in a unique and engaging way.”