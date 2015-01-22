Electrosonic at ISE 2015's Training and Education Lineup

- This year at ISE 2015, Electrosonic will be working alongside InfoComm International, the trade association representing the global audio-visual industry, to help provide an extensive events and education program. Electrosonic’s Founder Director, Robert Simpson, will be hosting a master class on ‘Displays of Today and Tomorrow’ while Sarah Joyce, Vice President, EMEA and InfoComm Director, will present the first Women of InfoComm networking breakfast.
- Robert Simpson’s four hour master class will be divided into four sections covering topics such as display performance, flat panel displays, LCD and LED, projection and illumination technologies. It will be held on 10th February, 8am-12pm at the RAI Exhibition Centre, Amsterdam.
- Robert, a frequent lecturer on audio-visual topics, will give delegates the opportunity to learn more about current displays and those they can expect to see in the near future. Delegates can expect to hear about examples of technology used for control rooms; 3D and autostereoscopic displays, the integration of displays into different environments, giant screen projection and image sources. Robert is the author of many AV publications including ‘Lighting Control Technology and Applications’ and his most recent book ‘Electrosonic – 50 Years on the Audio-Visual Front Line’.
- Robert Simpson says, “I am pleased to contribute to InfoComm’s education and professional development sessions again this year. Electrosonic places a great deal of emphasis on learning and developing our own staff, and I am delighted to be able to share my knowledge and expertise to help AV professionals to continue to raise the ‘AV Bar’.”
- The Women of InfoComm Network (WIN) is committed to promoting and empowering women in the AV and IT industries. “The Women of InfoComm Network breakfast at ISE will explore what women – and men – in the industry can do to encourage women into successful long-term careers in technology,” explains Betsy Jaffe, Vice President of Communications at InfoComm International.
- Sarah will host the breakfast and share experiences and highlights from her 20-year career in technology. Diana Danziger, an organizational development and leadership consultant, will lead an interactive session aimed at promoting women in technology. The session concludes with networking and a roundtable discussion to solicit input from participants about potential WIN activities in Europe.
- “Having worked in the technology industry for almost 20 years along with the roles I hold at Electrosonic and InfoComm, I feel it is my responsibility to empower more women in the AV and IT industries to reach their full potential”, said Sarah. “Besides being a great networking opportunity, the breakfast will be fun, interesting and dynamic. I believe this will be the first of many such events to help raise the profile of women in AV and encourage more to join and become engaged.”
- The Women of InfoComm Network breakfast will take place at the First Lounge restaurant, Amsterdam RAI, from 8–9.30 on 11 February. To participate, sign up now at www.iseurope.org.
- Electrosonic will be exhibiting in Hall 4, booth U25.
